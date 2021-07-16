Chinese Olympic gold medallist Guo Jingjing, who will be a judge at the Tokyo games, diving during the 2008 competition in Beijing. Photo: AFP Chinese Olympic gold medallist Guo Jingjing, who will be a judge at the Tokyo games, diving during the 2008 competition in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China

Retired China diving ‘queen’ Guo Jingjing off to Tokyo as Olympic judge

  • Hong Kong resident from Hebei province due in Japan with city’s delegation
  • Gold medallist to be on ‘diving technical committee’ and expected to mark events

Ziyu Zhang
Updated: 7:18pm, 16 Jul, 2021

