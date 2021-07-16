Chinese Olympic gold medallist Guo Jingjing, who will be a judge at the Tokyo games, diving during the 2008 competition in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Retired China diving ‘queen’ Guo Jingjing off to Tokyo as Olympic judge
- Hong Kong resident from Hebei province due in Japan with city’s delegation
- Gold medallist to be on ‘diving technical committee’ and expected to mark events
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Chinese Olympic gold medallist Guo Jingjing, who will be a judge at the Tokyo games, diving during the 2008 competition in Beijing. Photo: AFP