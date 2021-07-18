Cannabis was first domesticated around 12,000 years ago in China, researchers have found. Photo: AFP
Cannabis was first domesticated 12,000 years ago in China, researchers find
- A study in the journal Science Advances reported that ‘cannabis sativa was first domesticated in early Neolithic times in East Asia’
- All current hemp and drug cultivars diverged from an ancestral gene pool currently represented by feral plants and landraces in China, the study said
Topic | China science
Cannabis was first domesticated around 12,000 years ago in China, researchers have found. Photo: AFP