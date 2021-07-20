At least three men have died and 11 are still missing as rescue workers continue to search a tunnel which flooded during construction on Thursday in Zhuhai, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Photo: Handout At least three men have died and 11 are still missing as rescue workers continue to search a tunnel which flooded during construction on Thursday in Zhuhai, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Photo: Handout
3 dead as southern China tunnel flood rescue effort reaches 6th day

  • Rescuers are still about 300 metres from where the remaining 11 construction workers are believed to be trapped
  • Geological conditions are hampering the rescue operation after most of the water was pumped from the tunnel

Updated: 3:11pm, 20 Jul, 2021

