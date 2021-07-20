Residents and businesses in Hangzhou, Zhejiang have been told to prepare for blackouts since the city sources 80 per cent of its power from other regions. Photo: AFP
Chinese cities face power outages as economic rebound, heat put grids under pressure
- Power consumption hit an all-time high last week and 11 provinces saw peak-load surges, State Grid says
- Some governments are warning of disruptions and taking measures like suspending production
Topic | China economy
