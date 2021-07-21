Passengers were trapped in Zhengzhou’s subway system as tunnels and trains were submerged by the floods. Photo: Weibo
China flood survivors tell of rising water and last goodbyes as disaster claims 18 lives and displaces thousands more
- Passengers trapped in subway carriages in Zhengzhou watched in despair as water levels neared head height
- Some struggled to reach rescuers trying to find them, while others sent what they feared were final messages to loved ones
