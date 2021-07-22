Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, and 11 Republicans sponsored the Taiwan Partnership Act. Photo: Bloomberg
US senators introduce legislation to strengthen defence ties with Taiwan
- Taiwan Partnership Act would bolster ‘exchanges between senior defence officials and general officers of the US and Taiwan to improve interoperability’
- The bill is also meant to increase ‘Taiwan’s capability to conduct security activities, including traditional combatant commands’
