“As alleged, the defendants, acting as agents of the [People’s Republic of China], carried out an illegal and clandestine campaign to harass and threaten targeted US residents in order to force them to return to the [People’s Republic of China],” said Jacquelyn Kasulis, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Photo: Reuters
US charges 9 with involvement in Beijing’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’, including a Chinese prosecutor
- The individuals are believed to be part of China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ programme targeting overseas citizens facing prosecution in China
- A Chinese prosecutor, Tu Lan from the Hanyang People’s Procuratorate, was added on Thursday as a new defendant in the case
Topic | US-China relations
