Flag bearers Zhao Shuai and Ting Zhu lead the China contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China ‘hurt’ by NBC’s ‘incomplete map’ shown at Olympics opening ceremony
- The demonstration did not feature self-ruled Taiwan or the South China Sea and ‘hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,’ the US consulate said
- NBC, which holds US-broadcasting rights to the Games, showed the map when the Chinese athletes arrived, according to NBC
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Flag bearers Zhao Shuai and Ting Zhu lead the China contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Photo: Reuters