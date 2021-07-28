A countdown clock showing 200 days to the opening of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China on July 19. Photo: Reuters A countdown clock showing 200 days to the opening of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China on July 19. Photo: Reuters
China

US companies deflect tough questions over Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

  • Executives with Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Intel, Procter & Gamble and Visa decline to commit to US lawmaker calls to condemn Beijing’s actions
  • Human rights concerns and calls to boycott the Winter Games grow in Europe

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Mark Magnier in New York and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 4:40am, 28 Jul, 2021

