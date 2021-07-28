A US Coast Guard icebreaker on a mission in the Arctic Ocean. The US considers Arctic operations a deterrent to China. Photo: NOAA via AP A US Coast Guard icebreaker on a mission in the Arctic Ocean. The US considers Arctic operations a deterrent to China. Photo: NOAA via AP
China

Arctic is key region in countering China’s aggression, US Air Force officials say

  • Military installations in Alaska are becoming crucial as bases for operations in the Indo-Pacific, US experts say
  • Beijing is ‘certainly moving to legitimise a role’ in the Arctic with its Polar Silk Road initiative

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:49am, 28 Jul, 2021

