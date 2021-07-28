People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo
Mourners pay respects to 14 subway riders drowned after floods hit central China
- At least 71 people perished in recent floods in Henan province, including 14 who drowned in Zhengzhou subway
- There has been criticism of the subway authority and the use of barricades to block the view of floral tributes has been questioned
Topic | China Society
People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo