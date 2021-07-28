People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo
People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo
China Society
China

Mourners pay respects to 14 subway riders drowned after floods hit central China

  • At least 71 people perished in recent floods in Henan province, including 14 who drowned in Zhengzhou subway
  • There has been criticism of the subway authority and the use of barricades to block the view of floral tributes has been questioned

Topic |   China Society
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:08pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo
People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour in central China. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE