Didi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing, China in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Republican lawmakers pressure securities regulator to investigate Chinese companies on US exchanges, citing Didi losses
- The Chinese investigation of Didi ‘conveniently occurred after the company was able to snatch billions of dollars from American investors,’ say US lawmakers
- Lawmakers call for probe into US-listed Chinese companies, the firms that underwrite their IPOs and companies behind indices with Chinese firms as constituents
