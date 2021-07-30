Didi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing, China in 2018. Photo: Reuters Didi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing, China in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Republican lawmakers pressure securities regulator to investigate Chinese companies on US exchanges, citing Didi losses

  • The Chinese investigation of Didi ‘conveniently occurred after the company was able to snatch billions of dollars from American investors,’ say US lawmakers
  • Lawmakers call for probe into US-listed Chinese companies, the firms that underwrite their IPOs and companies behind indices with Chinese firms as constituents

Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:53am, 30 Jul, 2021

Didi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing, China in 2018. Photo: Reuters Didi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing, China in 2018. Photo: Reuters
