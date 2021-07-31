Changzhuang Reservoir was forced to discharge excess water. Photo: Simon Song
‘We were lucky the dam didn’t give way’: how central China floods exposed risk of worse disaster
- An official responsible for a reservoir near Zhengzhou says that the devastating floods came close to triggering a far worse catastrophe
- Locals and officials in Henan say they were unprepared for the sudden deluge, which threatened to overwhelm ageingflood defences
Topic | Extreme weather in China
