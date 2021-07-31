Hu Anming in front of the mathematics department at the University of Tennessee in 2017. Photo: Ivy Yang Hu Anming in front of the mathematics department at the University of Tennessee in 2017. Photo: Ivy Yang
US lawmakers press Justice Department on possible racial profiling of Asians in espionage cases

  • Letter signed by ‘nearly 100 members of Congress’ is delivered to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Axios reports
  • It arrives as the department decides whether to retry Hu Anming, a University of Tennessee professor, on fraud charges after a mistrial was declared in June

