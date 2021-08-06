China fell slightly in strategic priority for American companies over the past year amid deteriorating relations between the countries, according to an annual US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: STR via AFP
China drops in priority for US companies due to rocky relations, survey says
- China falls in priority for American companies over the past year as US-China relations continue to weigh heavily on executives, says trade group survey
- But more than 40 per cent of those surveyed plan to increase resource commitments in China over the next year
Topic | US-China tech war
China fell slightly in strategic priority for American companies over the past year amid deteriorating relations between the countries, according to an annual US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: STR via AFP