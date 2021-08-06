China fell slightly in strategic priority for American companies over the past year amid deteriorating relations between the countries, according to an annual US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: STR via AFP China fell slightly in strategic priority for American companies over the past year amid deteriorating relations between the countries, according to an annual US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: STR via AFP
China

China drops in priority for US companies due to rocky relations, survey says

  • China falls in priority for American companies over the past year as US-China relations continue to weigh heavily on executives, says trade group survey
  • But more than 40 per cent of those surveyed plan to increase resource commitments in China over the next year

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 3:38am, 6 Aug, 2021

