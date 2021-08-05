Protesters outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
US to offer ‘safe haven’ for Hongkongers following crackdown on opposition and introduction of national security law
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the decision shows Joe Biden’s support for the city’s people in the face of ‘ongoing repression’
- Hong Kong residents will be granted the right to stay and work in the US for 18 months and restrictions on student visa holders may also be suspended
Topic | US-China relations
Protesters outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee