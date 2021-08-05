Protesters outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee Protesters outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
US to offer ‘safe haven’ for Hongkongers following crackdown on opposition and introduction of national security law

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the decision shows Joe Biden’s support for the city’s people in the face of ‘ongoing repression’
  • Hong Kong residents will be granted the right to stay and work in the US for 18 months and restrictions on student visa holders may also be suspended

Robert Delaney
Updated: 10:22pm, 5 Aug, 2021

