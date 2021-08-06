Chinese President Xi Jinping said China promises to provide 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries in 2021. Photo: Xinhua via Zuma Press/TNS
Xi Jinping says China promises 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries in 2021
- China will also donate US$100 million to the Covax global vaccine distribution programme for developing countries, Xi says
- The increasingly widening gap between inoculation rates in wealthy and poor countries widens is one of the top concerns of the World Health Organization
