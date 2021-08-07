Jeremy Lin urged people to get vaccinated and be careful, saying “these new variants are no joke and your health is so precious”. Photo: Weibo Jeremy Lin urged people to get vaccinated and be careful, saying “these new variants are no joke and your health is so precious”. Photo: Weibo
China

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin tests positive for Covid-19 in Shanghai quarantine

  • Basketball player has been vaccinated and had returned two negative tests, before he left the US and after he arrived in China
  • He says on social media that ‘it’s a struggle to feel sick while being away from home and to be patient with my circumstances’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 2:19pm, 7 Aug, 2021

