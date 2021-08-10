A Huawei Technologies retail store in Beijing. Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro not to use Huawei in the development of its 5G network. Photo: AP
US national security adviser urges Brazil not to use Huawei equipment in its 5G network
- Jake Sullivan conveyed the warning to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a trip last week, a White House official confirms
- Sullivan also told Bolsonaro that US supports Brazil’s bid to become a Nato partner, but is said not to have tied that support to avoiding Huawei
Topic | US-China tech war
