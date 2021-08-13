Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark inspect a shipment of hairpieces and accessories from China in June 2020. Some of the goods were suspected to have been made with forced or prison labour. Photo: Handout
Hi-tech tools may keep forced-labour goods out of US market as top brands brace for Xinjiang ban
- The US customs agency is soliciting proposals for ways to identify suspect products in the supply chain, with technologies including DNA-based molecular tagging
- New techniques can determine where textiles originate, aiding companies that likely will be required to prove their goods didn’t come from Xinjiang
Topic | US-China relations
Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark inspect a shipment of hairpieces and accessories from China in June 2020. Some of the goods were suspected to have been made with forced or prison labour. Photo: Handout