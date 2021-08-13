Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark inspect a shipment of hairpieces and accessories from China in June 2020. Some of the goods were suspected to have been made with forced or prison labour. Photo: Handout Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark inspect a shipment of hairpieces and accessories from China in June 2020. Some of the goods were suspected to have been made with forced or prison labour. Photo: Handout
China

Hi-tech tools may keep forced-labour goods out of US market as top brands brace for Xinjiang ban

  • The US customs agency is soliciting proposals for ways to identify suspect products in the supply chain, with technologies including DNA-based molecular tagging
  • New techniques can determine where textiles originate, aiding companies that likely will be required to prove their goods didn’t come from Xinjiang

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob FromerOwen Churchill
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Owen Churchill in Palo Alto, California

Updated: 3:05am, 13 Aug, 2021

