Focus on security issues constrains US-based China research, report says

  • US demand for China research increased, but it focused on how the Asian country as a security threat, according to a survey
  • China has often been reduced to a target in US domestic rhetoric, rather than a complex subject of multidisciplinary study, respondents say

Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 3:55am, 13 Aug, 2021

