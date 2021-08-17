US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden, in speech on Afghanistan’s rapid fall, defends his decision on US exit
- ‘After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. I am president of the United States. The buck stops with me’
- US and Chinese diplomats speak about efforts to bring their citizens who remain in Afghanistan to safety
Topic | Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP