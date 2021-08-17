US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
China

Joe Biden, in speech on Afghanistan’s rapid fall, defends his decision on US exit

  • ‘After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. I am president of the United States. The buck stops with me’
  • US and Chinese diplomats speak about efforts to bring their citizens who remain in Afghanistan to safety

Topic |   Afghanistan
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:30am, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE