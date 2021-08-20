Former University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming, whose case has given fresh momentum to calls for the China Initiative to be investigated over whether it has targeted Asians. Photo: AP
Biden urged to pause and review China Initiative for racial profiling
- Advocacy groups add their voices to nearly 100 lawmakers who say the programme unfairly targets Asian Americans based on race and ethnicity
- The initiative was established to investigate threats to national security and has charged scores of scientists and scholars
Topic | US-China relations
