Former University of Tennessee associate professor Hu Anming has been accused of wire fraud and lying to Nasa about his ties to Beijing University of Technology. Photo: Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Calls grow for US to dismiss ‘Nasa lies’ case of professor Hu Anming, as critics cite ‘outrageous racial bias’ in case accusing him of hiding ties to Chinese university
- Group ‘outraged’ at plan to retry Hu for wire fraud and lying to Nasa about Beijing University of Technology link, after previous trial fell apart
- ‘What happened to Professor Hu and his family is part of systemic racial bias,’ says letter backing scientist, who was earlier accused of being a Beijing spy
Topic | US-China tech war
