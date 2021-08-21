Chinese firms risk being delisted from US exchanges. Photo: AP
China’s securities regulator signals willingness to work with US over audit inspections
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission says it hopes to ‘create conditions’ to cooperate over an issue that threatens to delist US$1.3 trillion in shares
- Beijing has refused to allow US regulators to go through its companies’ books, saying they contain state secrets
