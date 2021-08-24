President Joe Biden in Washington on Aug. 16. Photo: Abacapress.com via TNS
Explainer |
Why is the US investigating the origins of the coronavirus?
- The Biden administration is expected to announce the results of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic
- The move grew out of frustration over restrictions placed on a probe conducted by Chinese and international scientists, organised by the WHO
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
