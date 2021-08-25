Work in progress at the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland, in 2002. Research at the facility, equipped to handle dangerous pathogens such as Ebola and plague, was suspended in 2019 over safety concerns. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Why US probe into coronavirus origins may make health cooperation with China difficult
- China has been opposed to the US investigation from the outset, alleging political manipulation and asserting the need for ‘science, not intelligence’
- Wuhan Institute of Virology versus Fort Detrick is just the beginning, as analyst sees the coronavirus becoming a persistent issue in US-China relations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Work in progress at the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland, in 2002. Research at the facility, equipped to handle dangerous pathogens such as Ebola and plague, was suspended in 2019 over safety concerns. Photo: AFP