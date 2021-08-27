Gui Minhai at the Ningbo Detention Centre in Ningbo city, Zhejiang province, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song / SCMP
UK watchdog fines banned Chinese broadcaster CGTN US$274,000 for breaches of privacy rules
- Media regulator Ofcom said it had fined Star China Media Limited ‘for serious breaches of our fairness and privacy rules on its CCTV and CGTN services’
- The complaints involve two high-profile Hong Kong dissidents, Simon Cheng and Gui Minhai
Topic | Britain
Gui Minhai at the Ningbo Detention Centre in Ningbo city, Zhejiang province, China in 2018. Photo: Simon Song / SCMP