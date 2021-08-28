A worker carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside Wuhan Central Hospital in China in February. Photo: AP
US investigation of Covid-19 origins fails to reach conclusive assessment
- Analysts determining Covid-19’s origins remained divided on whether the virus came from a lab leak or jumped from animal reservoir to humans naturally
- Biden issued a statement after the unclassified report was released that he would press China for more data on the early Covid-19 cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
