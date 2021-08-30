China’s new legal aid law comes into effect in January. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
What difference will China’s new legal aid law make for its citizens?
- The new legislation, to come into effect in January, is touted as another major step towards China becoming a rule-of-law country by 2035
- It expands the types of eligible cases and seeks to improve pay for lawyers but local authorities will be able to rule on how legal aid will be granted
China’s new legal aid law comes into effect in January. Photo: Shutterstock