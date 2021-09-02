A Royal Malaysian Navy vessel fires a missile during a military exercise in the South China Sea on August 12. Malaysia is among the nations that have competing claims with China in the resource-rich waters. Photo: BERNAMA/dpa
US says new Chinese rule that vessels register for South China Sea access threatens freedom of navigation
- Maritime regulations ‘must not infringe upon rights enjoyed by all nations under international law’, says Pentagon spokesman
- New rule is supposed to apply to the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and the islands and reefs dotted across the water that Beijing claims as its territory
Topic | US-China relations
