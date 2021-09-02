China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP
China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP
China

EU foreign ministers set for first talks on China since sanctions blitz six months ago

  • Beijing’s recent diplomatic row with Lithuania over Taiwan expected to be high on the agenda
  • The talks are designed to take stock of the EU-China relationship at a time of global geopolitical upheaval

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:00pm, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP
China will feature prominently on the second day of a two-day EU summit in Slovenia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE