US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Buyer beware: US security reviews now extend to Chinese acquisitions never filed with government

  • Given new funding and expanded authority, watchdog Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States is pursuing ‘non-notified transactions’
  • While CFIUS was strengthened during the Trump administration, the tough scrutiny on Chinese deals is seen as continuing under President Joe Biden

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 11:19pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden has continued the push his predecessor Donald Trump began to increase national security reviews of Chinese acquisitions of American businesses. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE