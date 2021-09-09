Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC
US penalties for technology sales to China have soared this year, Commerce Department official says
- Jeremy Pelter of the Bureau of Industry and Security tells congressional panel that China-related deals have led to nearly US$6 million in penalties and fines
- US is also developing common export controls with allied nations to further restrict Chinese access to sensitive technologies, he says
Topic | US-China tech war
Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC