Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC
Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC
China

US penalties for technology sales to China have soared this year, Commerce Department official says

  • Jeremy Pelter of the Bureau of Industry and Security tells congressional panel that China-related deals have led to nearly US$6 million in penalties and fines
  • US is also developing common export controls with allied nations to further restrict Chinese access to sensitive technologies, he says

Topic |   US-China tech war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:43am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC
Jeremy Pelter of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security testifying on Wednesday before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC). Photo: USCC
READ FULL ARTICLE