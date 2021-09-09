A sign in Hong Kong promotes the national security law imposed in June 2020. Photo: AP A sign in Hong Kong promotes the national security law imposed in June 2020. Photo: AP
Hong Kong leaders apply national security law retroactively, US congressional panel hears

  • US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is told that a pledge not to apply the law to alleged offences committed before its enactment is often violated
  • Disqualification of Hong Kong legislators and the closure of Apple Daily are cited as examples

Owen Churchill
Updated: 5:44am, 9 Sep, 2021

