A sign in Hong Kong promotes the national security law imposed in June 2020. Photo: AP
Hong Kong leaders apply national security law retroactively, US congressional panel hears
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is told that a pledge not to apply the law to alleged offences committed before its enactment is often violated
- Disqualification of Hong Kong legislators and the closure of Apple Daily are cited as examples
