Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by end of 2021, says Xi Jinping
- Xi made the pledge in a virtual summit with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa
- Beijing’s donation drive has spurred accusations from US lawmakers that China is using vaccines to curry favour with developing countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua