Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China

China to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by end of 2021, says Xi Jinping

  • Xi made the pledge in a virtual summit with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa
  • Beijing’s donation drive has spurred accusations from US lawmakers that China is using vaccines to curry favour with developing countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 2:06am, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the a BRICS summit via video link in Beijing, China on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE