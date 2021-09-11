Public schools in many parts of China have cut back the number of hours devoted to studying English. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese parents fear children’s English skills will suffer as schools cut back on language classes and tutors face crackdown
- Reforms designed to reduce the burden on pupils have worried parents who fear they will reduce their ability to communicate with the outside world
- Cuts to language teaching also come amid growing nationalist sentiment and a national debate about how useful it really is to learn English
Topic | China Society
Public schools in many parts of China have cut back the number of hours devoted to studying English. Photo: EPA-EFE