Public schools in many parts of China have cut back the number of hours devoted to studying English. Photo: EPA-EFE Public schools in many parts of China have cut back the number of hours devoted to studying English. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Chinese parents fear children’s English skills will suffer as schools cut back on language classes and tutors face crackdown

  • Reforms designed to reduce the burden on pupils have worried parents who fear they will reduce their ability to communicate with the outside world
  • Cuts to language teaching also come amid growing nationalist sentiment and a national debate about how useful it really is to learn English

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Sep, 2021

