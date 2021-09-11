The 9/11 memorial at Logan International Airport in Boston, the departure point for both jetliners that flew into the World Trade Centre towers. The memorial is etched with the names of those who died aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, including Betty Ann Ong. Photo: AP
9/11, 20 years later: remembering Betty Ann Ong, the flight attendant who alerted a nation
- Ong, a third-generation Chinese-American, was declared ‘a true American hero’ for her call reporting the hijack of American Airlines Flight 11
- Friends and family succeeded in having San Francisco rename a Chinatown community centre in her honour
Topic | Terrorism
