China

9/11, 20 years later: Joe Biden joins crowd of mourners as victims’ names read out at site of New York attacks

  • ‘No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back’, US president says in video message
  • Bells toll to mark moment the hijacked planes struck the twin towers, with other ceremonies to mark attack on Pentagon and Flight 93

Topic |   Terrorism
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 11:15pm, 11 Sep, 2021

A memorial flag is brought onto the stage during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York. Photo: AP
