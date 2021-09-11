A memorial flag is brought onto the stage during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York. Photo: AP
9/11, 20 years later: Joe Biden joins crowd of mourners as victims’ names read out at site of New York attacks
- ‘No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back’, US president says in video message
- Bells toll to mark moment the hijacked planes struck the twin towers, with other ceremonies to mark attack on Pentagon and Flight 93
Topic | Terrorism
