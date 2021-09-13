Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters
China

Shanghai braces for Typhoon Chanthu as it approaches China coast

  • School, flights and rail services suspended in the port city and neighbouring coastal regions
  • ‘Super’ typhoon downgraded on Sunday evening after drenching Taiwan but causing little damage

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:03pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE