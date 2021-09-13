Typhoon Chanthu caused heavy rains but little damage in Taiwan and is now heading for the mainland Chinese city of Shanghai and surrounding coastal regions. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai braces for Typhoon Chanthu as it approaches China coast
- School, flights and rail services suspended in the port city and neighbouring coastal regions
- ‘Super’ typhoon downgraded on Sunday evening after drenching Taiwan but causing little damage
Topic | Extreme weather in China
