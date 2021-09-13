More than 1,000 people were involved in the recovery effort at the Chaidaer coal mine in remote Qinghai province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese rescuers recover bodies of 19 workers killed in coal mine collapse
- Month-long rescue effort ends with discovery of trapped miners at remote site on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Only one survivor of 21 people caught in cave-in on August 14
Topic | China Society
