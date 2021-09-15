Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons in London on November 4, 2019. Photo: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AFP
Chinese ambassador to Britain barred from parliament over sanctions on lawmakers
- Zheng Zeguang had been expected speak at the summer reception for the all-party parliamentary group on China on Wednesday
- Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall agreed Zheng could not enter until the sanctions were lifted
Topic | Britain
