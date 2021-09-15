Olympic champion Chen Yufei during a qualifying match for China’s 14th National Games which officially open in Xian on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
China’s sporting stars prepare to shine at 14th National Games in Xian
- More than 12,000 athletes across 35 sports will compete in 410 events over the next two weeks
- The Olympics-style event officially opens on Wednesday night with organisers determined to keep it free of Covid-19
Topic | 2021 National Games of China
