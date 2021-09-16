A Royal Australian Navy diesel and electric-powered Collins-class submarine sits in Sydney Harbour in 2016. Photo: AFP A Royal Australian Navy diesel and electric-powered Collins-class submarine sits in Sydney Harbour in 2016. Photo: AFP
China

US, UK, Australia announce ‘historic’ military partnership in move likely to anger China

  • The pact will provide nuclear submarine technology for Australia to ‘improve deterrence across the Indo-Pacific’, says a senior Biden administration official
  • ‘Beijing will see this as part of US efforts to forge coalitions aimed at pushing back against China’, an analyst says

Robert Delaney
Updated: 5:00am, 16 Sep, 2021

