Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, discusses the European Union’s new Indo-Pacific strategy on Thursday in Brussels. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy, and admits US’ new ‘Aukus’ alliance came as a surprise
- Top EU diplomat ‘regrets’ not being part of arrangement between Australia, UK and US, but says effect on relations with Washington should not be ‘dramatised’
- French foreign minister calls Australia’s sudden cancellation of a submarine contract a ‘stab in the back’ that is ‘not acceptable between allies’
Topic | European Union
