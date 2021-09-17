Teresa Xu holds up cards one of which reads “My Womb, My Choice” before attending a court session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP Teresa Xu holds up cards one of which reads “My Womb, My Choice” before attending a court session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Teresa Xu holds up cards one of which reads “My Womb, My Choice” before attending a court session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese court hears unmarried woman’s case to freeze her eggs

  • Teresa Xu is suing a Beijing hospital that refused her access to reproductive technology in 2019
  • Legal challenge comes as the number of newborns continues to fall

Topic |   China Society
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:05pm, 17 Sep, 2021

