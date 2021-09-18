The popularity of group dancing for retirees in China has elevated it to become an event in the National Games. Photo: Shutterstock The popularity of group dancing for retirees in China has elevated it to become an event in the National Games. Photo: Shutterstock
National Games: retirees shine as square dancing steps onto China’s sporting stage

  • Hou Linghua’s Xian 36-strong troupe started in 2009 as the pastime took off in China
  • As one of 19 events added for games in Xian, the sport gives retirees a spring in their step but the pastime has been controversial

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Sep, 2021

