The popularity of group dancing for retirees in China has elevated it to become an event in the National Games. Photo: Shutterstock
National Games: retirees shine as square dancing steps onto China’s sporting stage
- Hou Linghua’s Xian 36-strong troupe started in 2009 as the pastime took off in China
- As one of 19 events added for games in Xian, the sport gives retirees a spring in their step but the pastime has been controversial
Topic | China Society
The popularity of group dancing for retirees in China has elevated it to become an event in the National Games. Photo: Shutterstock