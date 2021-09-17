United States on Friday issued Iran-related sanctions on several Hong Kong-based companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
US sanctions seven Hong Kong-based companies over Iran, Hezbollah
- The Treasury Department says Morteza Minaye Hashemi, who lives in China, had funnelled money to Iran’s Qods Force and Hezbollah
- Two Chinese nationals Yan Su Xuan and Song Jing are accused of helping Hashemi establish bank accounts and serving as straw owners for his companies
Topic | US-Iran tensions
