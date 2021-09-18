French President Emmanuel Macron directed that France recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia scrapped a purchase of French diesel-powered submarines in favour of nuclear subs built with US technology. Photo: AFP
developing | France recalls ambassadors from US and Australia in protest over submarine deal
- French foreign minister says move comes at the direction of French President Emmanuel Macron
- The response is to a security pact that includes nuclear submarines, nullifying Canberra’s commitment to buy diesel-powered vessels from France
Topic | Diplomacy
