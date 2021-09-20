The opening ceremony for China's 14th National Games in Xian, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on September 15. Photo: Xinhua
It’s fitness first as China’s National Games put spotlight on amateurs
- The provincial medal count is out and activities like square dancing are in to encourage more people to get active
- While many Chinese, particularly in the Covid-era, are interested in getting fitter, a lack of facilities may be blocking the way
Topic | China Society
